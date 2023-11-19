His Girlfriend Keeps Making Plans With Friends Without Telling Him, And Bothers Him So Much That He Got Back At Her

When you’re in a relationship with someone, you want to find a solid social life balance where you do a lot of things together but also have time to go off and do things on your own or with your friends.

If you do too much of one or the other, it can cause tension in your relationship,

One man has been upset with his girlfriend, who constantly makes plans to go out without him and doesn’t tell him in advance. So, he recently decided to give her a taste of her own medicine.

He and his girlfriend have lived together for over a year. During that time, she continued to do something that bothered him.

She’s been making a lot of plans with friends and won’t tell him about them until the last minute. It’s something that irritates him, especially because she’ll spring these plans on him anytime he tries to arrange something they could do together.

For instance, he’d ask her if she’d like to do something on a Saturday night, and she’d tell him she already had plans with her friends or coworkers.

“She never communicates when she is going out,” he said.

“Sometimes I might find out [that day] she won’t be around ’cause she is hanging out with friends. I’ve told her how much it bothers me, and she just tells me she is sorry and doesn’t know why she doesn’t tell me when she makes plans.”

Recently, he told her he’d like to throw a little get-together for their friends at their place. When he asked her if they could have it on a specific date, she said she had made plans for that day months ago.

