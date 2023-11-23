His Mom Messaged Him After Abandoning Him 13 Years Ago, But He’s Not Interested In Speaking To Her Because She Left Him Alone With His Abusive Dad

When this 18-year-old young man was just 5 years old, his mother, who is now 39, left his abusive and alcoholic father. But, while his mom fled to start fresh, she left him behind in the process.

So, he actually has not seen or heard from his mom in about 13 years. Instead, he was left with his dad– who took all the frustration out on him following his mom’s departure.

According to him, his dad was not just physically abusive but also emotionally abused him throughout his entire life.

“And despite my dad becoming less involved as I got older, he remained a consistently mean and unpleasant presence,” he recalled.

That’s why he decided to take his studies very seriously and begin working from a young age– using these outlets as an escape from the troubles he faced at home.

Since then, he’s been able to get into a university in a much better and larger city– where he now lives. He is also there alongside some of his close high school friends.

“The only good thing my dad ever did was give me a good sum of money before I went to university,” he said.

While he felt like he was getting a fresh start, though, he was recently reminded of his tumultuous past about three weeks ago.

It all began when he randomly received an Instagram DM from his mom, who tried to explain why she’d left his father. Then, she apologized for also leaving him behind in such a terrible situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.