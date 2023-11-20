Instead Of Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Her Entire Family, She’s Going To The Beach Alone For The Day

Over the last eight years, this 27-year-old woman has been the one in her family expected to cook dinner for Thanksgiving for 20 or more people.

Every year, she shops, cooks, and gets everything organized for dinner by herself.

Months prior to Thanksgiving, she usually starts scouring prices at the grocery store and adjusting her recipes to make sure that the food fits everyone’s dietary requirements.

She has a lot of Caribbean family members, as well as vegans and pescatarians in her family. There are also guests who eat meat.

Plus, she always likes to make sure that guests who are in college will have food to take with them as leftovers.

“I usually make three turkeys, two party pans of mac and cheese, and a party pan of mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, collard greens, yams, mini seafood quiches, stuffed mushrooms, rolls, and a salad from scratch. Plus, all the desserts: apple pies, sweet potato pie, cheesecake, homemade ice cream, and breads, all from scratch,” she said.

Leading up to Thanksgiving, she begins making the stocks and doughs on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, after she’s done with work, she bakes the bread that she uses for the stuffing and makes the cheesecake and pies.

Then, on Thanksgiving, she cooks throughout the whole day.

