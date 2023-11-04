Known As The “Vampire Facial,” This Somewhat Frightening Cosmetic Procedure May Leave Your Face Covered In Blood But Is Said To Address Skin Concerns Like Wrinkles, Scars, And Skin Texture

In 2013, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with her face slathered in blood. The startling selfie went viral as the internet became intrigued and somewhat alarmed. The pop culture mogul hadn’t been in some kind of freak accident, nor did she have on Halloween makeup.

In fact, it was her very own blood plasma used in a process called the “vampire facial,” or PRP (platelet-rich plasma).

A decade later, the popularity of this scary-sounding facial is still going strong—and for good reason. It’s said to increase collagen production and rejuvenate the skin.

So, how exactly does this cosmetic enhancement work? To put it simply, vampire facials combine microneedling and PRP.

You’ve probably heard of microneedling already, a treatment that involves inserting tiny needles into the skin to stimulate collagen production, addressing skin concerns such as skin texture, scars, and wrinkles.

The penetration of the needles creates little injuries that trigger the body’s wound-healing process, which ramps up collagen production—the essence of firm skin and a youthful complexion.

In a vampire facial, PRP is added to the process. PRP is produced after blood is drawn from your arm and placed in a centrifuge machine to separate the platelets and plasma that contain your own growth factors, which is then microneedled into the skin. The PRP is also applied on top of the micro-wounds to boost skin repair even more.

PRP facials offer a number of benefits. It brightens your overall skin tone, fades hyperpigmentation, erases acne scars, and smoothes fine lines, leading to tighter, more supple skin.

In the beginning, you might notice that your face seems dewier and has more of a glow. But don’t expect those results right away.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.