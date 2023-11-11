Santa’s Strawberry Smash Is A Festive Cocktail Recipe That’s Sure To Be A Hit At Your Christmas Party

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for new cocktails to whip up during the holiday season. There are so many creative recipes out there and fun ways to jazz up the classic cocktails to make them more fun and festive.

There’s one cocktail recipe that’s great for holiday parties, as not only is it delicious, but it’s reminiscent of everyone’s favorite big man in the red suit and looks adorable. It’s Santa’s Strawberry Smash!

It’s a cocktail perfect for those who love tropical, summery flavors even in the wintertime and is guaranteed to bring on some smiles.

Here’s how to make it!

Santa’s Strawberry Smash

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces of coconut milk

1/2 ounce of gin

1/2 ounce of lime juice

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

1 large strawberry

Extra strawberries, large and mini marshmallows, and a long tooth (for garnish)

To make Santa’s Strawberry Smash for your next holiday event, begin by adding coconut milk, gin, lime juice, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice.

Then, put the lid on and give everything a good shake for at least 10 to 15 seconds.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.