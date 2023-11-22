She Called The Cops On Her Neighbors Because They Left Their Four Young Kids In Their Backyard, Locked Out Of The House, And Home Alone

This woman and her family have lived in her home for a year. She and her neighbors are friendly with one another but don’t talk too often.

They wave to each other to say hello, and their children play outside together when the weather cooperates.

A couple of nights ago, as she and her husband arrived home and were getting out of the car, they saw the husband and wife next door getting into their car and backing out of their driveway.

Because the weather was beautiful that day, she and her husband spent some time in their front yard.

“Before we could go inside, the neighbors’ daughters’, 7 and 4, came out of their back gate, upset because they couldn’t get into their house,” she said.

Since she and her husband had seen their neighbors leave not too long ago, they assumed that there was a babysitter in the house who absentmindedly locked the back door.

The front door was also locked. She went to ring the doorbell at the front door, and she knocked several times.

No one answered the door. After this, she went to try knocking on the back door, and the situation quickly became more alarming.

“When I went to the back, their son, 6, was back there trying to get out of the gate. He’d gotten out before and made it to the entrance of our neighborhood, where my husband found him and brought him back home. And their infant was strapped into the swing,” she explained.

