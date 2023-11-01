She Kicked A Friend Out Of Her House Because They Told Her Nieces To “Cover Up” After Getting Home From Cheer Practice Since There Were Men In The House

This woman has a friend from her graduating class who just gave birth to twin daughters.

Her friend and her friend’s fiancé made the trip to her house so that she could see the twins.

Also, her friend brought one of her friends along.

That day, she was taking care of six of her nieces as well as one of her nephews, whose ages range from 9 months to 12-years-old.

“My oldest three nieces just got back from cheer practice and were in shorts and their cheer shirts when my friend walked in with the twins, her fiancé, and her friend,” she said.

She was in the middle of feeding her baby niece, so she had her hands full, but she greeted them before she focused her attention back on her niece.

At first, everything was going well. They were all talking and laughing with one another while the children played.

“All of a sudden, my friend’s friend looks at my oldest niece and yells that she needs to get some clothes on and how there are men around, and the girls shouldn’t tempt them to look,” she explained.

When the friend attempted to scold her other two nieces, who were still wearing their cheerleading uniforms, she told her off.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.