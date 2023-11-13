She Spilled The Beans About Her Coworker Cheating On Her Husband With His Brother To A Few People In Their Office, And Now She Feels Guilty That She Might’ve Ruined Her Coworker’s Life

Recently, this woman’s coworker informed her that for the last five years, she’s been hooking up with her husband’s brother.

Also, her coworker is pregnant, but she told her that she is positive the baby is her husband’s because she and her brother-in-law didn’t hook up the month she conceived.

She was stunned to learn this information, but she did her best not to be too judgmental of her coworker’s actions and choices.

“I kept it to myself for a few weeks, but I will admit that I just couldn’t hold it in any longer. I had to tell somebody,” she said.

In hindsight, she wishes she had kept her coworker’s secret safe. She acknowledged that this wasn’t her own personal story to share, so she shouldn’t have been telling anyone about her coworker’s private life.

Eventually, she divulged what her coworker told her to several coworkers, and they were just as stunned as she had been.

While she figured that the coworkers she told would spread the word, she didn’t realize that they would escalate the situation.

“One of them said he was going to message her husband to get the paternity of her kids checked out (she has a 3-year-old, plus the one she’s pregnant with). Immediately, I regretted telling people. I don’t want her life to be ruined because of me,” she explained.

She feels even worse, considering that this coworker is currently pregnant. It would make her feel horrible and ashamed of herself if this caused her coworker’s marriage and family to fall apart while she was about to have a baby.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.