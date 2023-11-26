She Wants To Exclude Her Son From Both Her Life Insurance And Her Will Because He Disowned Her And They Have No Relationship

Have you ever lost touch with a family member who still expected you to show up for them and do them favors even though they hardly talk to you?

One woman has found herself in a whirlwind of drama with her son, who is angry with her for not giving him her veteran benefits and potentially taking him off her life insurance plan even though he never contacts her.

She’s 44-years-old and has three children, ages 25 to 17. She’s also been serving in the Army for 18 years.

Her relationship with her 23-year-old son hasn’t been in great shape, especially after he got mad at her for not transferring her GI BILL money to him.

“Those unfamiliar with the military, service members are able to transfer their education benefits to their spouse or children after serving a certain amount of time,” she explained.

“However, I accidentally exhausted my GI BILL.”

One of the reasons her GI BILL didn’t go to her children was because two of her children showed no interest in going to college, and her son always had poor grades. Then, once her son graduated from high school, he moved out of her house and cut off most of his contact with her.

“As a parent, I hope I am not the only one to say my son and I just did not get along and could never seem to connect as he got older, and [things] got worse the older he got,” she said.

“About two years of him going no-contact, he messaged me not to ask how we were doing or anything, but [went] straight to the point that it’s my fault that he no longer qualifies for grants due to our incomes combined, and [he asked] why I did not transfer my GI BILL to him.”

