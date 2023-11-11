She Went Out With A Guy Who Had A Brand-New Car, Yet He Was Angry That He Had To Pay $11 For Her Ice Skating Entry Fee

A woman on TikTok who goes by the handle @motherhood.moments is sharing about the time she went on a date with a guy who got upset with her when she did not pay for her own entry fee to the ice skating rink even though he knew she had left her purse in his car.

When she was 25-years-old, she met a guy who asked for her phone number, and they talked and texted every day for about three weeks. He was super cool, and they seemed to have a lot in common. However, he still had not yet invited her on a date.

Since it had already been three weeks, she felt like she was wasting her time. All he did was talk, talk, and talk some more. Finally, he asked her on a date. They planned to go to her favorite restaurant, watch the sunset after dinner, and go to an ice skating rink. Then, they would head to another restaurant for dessert.

All in all, it sounded like a pretty great date idea to her. She gave him her address so he could pick her up for their date. He also lived two hours away from her.

At the time, she was living alone in a house she had bought herself and realized that it hadn’t been a smart idea to give a stranger her address.

He was supposed to pick her up at four p.m., but at 3:45, she texted him, asking if he could meet her at the mall instead. She told him she was getting her nails done and was running a little late, which, in fact, was not true.

She rushed to the mall and quickly painted her nails in the car. He arrived at the mall parking lot at exactly four o’clock. When she got in his car, she noted that it was really nice and brand-new. On the drive over to the restaurant, he started singing a romantic song, which she thought was slightly odd.

They pulled up to a seafood restaurant on the waterfront. They both ordered burgers, which cost $11 each. When the server brought the check, he paid for it. Then, they headed out to the pier to watch the sunset.

Afterward, they went to the ice skating rink. In the car, he told her that he had never been ice skating before. She told him that she would teach him and all he needed were socks. The place they went to didn’t have any lockers, so she left her purse in the car. He took his wallet and socks, and they went inside.

