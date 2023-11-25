She’s Discussing How “Haul Culture” On Social Media Isn’t Sustainable And Is Recommending Long-Lasting, Classic Pieces To Invest In Instead

Massive fashion hauls have been blowing up on social media platforms in recent years. If you’re anything like me, you probably love watching people try on “hauls” of clothing on YouTube and TikTok.

Hauls generally refer to a phenomenon where a creator sifts through a pile of clothing they’ve bought and models each piece. But as entertaining as they may be, they tend to glorify overconsumption and can produce a vicious cycle of shopping for new stuff every season.

A TikTok account @thriftandtell stitched a video from creator Shelby Sacco (@shelbysacco5) to talk about the lack of sustainability in haul culture and to recommend classic, long-lasting accessories that can withstand the test of time.

In the stitched video, Shelby was showing off the pieces in her giant fall clothing haul that she had bought from Abercrombie and Fitch in anticipation of the fall season.

“I say this with all the love in the world, but if you want to have nice things, the biggest hurdle between you and the nice things are hauls, and I’ll explain a little bit of what I mean,” said TikToker @thriftandtell.

She counted about 36 clothing items in Shelby’s haul. If each item cost $40, that would come out to almost $1,500 in total. She pointed out that the pieces in the haul were probably not ones that would last for years.

Then, she walked viewers through the items she would buy if she dropped that same amount of money on clothes. These items would elevate pieces she already owned and would be able to be worn season after season.

First is a bone cuff bracelet from Tiffany and Co., which is about the same price as the entire Abercrombie haul. She claims that this piece of jewelry will last forever and add a touch of elegance to your day-to-day looks.

Next is a gold paperclip chain necklace that you can wear 24/7. It won’t tarnish if you wear it to sleep or in the shower. Then, she pointed to pictures of a pair of pink ballet flats from Chanel and a dainty gold and diamond bracelet, which she stated were both $500 less than the Abercrombie haul.

