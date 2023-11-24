She’s Made It Clear That She Doesn’t Want Kids, But Her Fiancé Still Isn’t On The Same Page, So She Wants To Give Him An Ultimatum That Either He Respects Her Decision Or Their Relationship Is Over

This 23-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is 27. However, they strongly disagree about one major thing in life: whether or not to have children.

Back when they first started dating, she made it crystal clear to her then-boyfriend that she actually never wanted to have kids.

“At the time, he got extremely upset but eventually got over it,” she recalled.

Since then, she’s talked to her fiancé on multiple occasions about children. She’s even told him that if it’s a goal in his life to have kids, then they simply cannot be together.

Instead, she believes that her fiancé would have to find another woman who shares that same goal.

Nonetheless, her fiancé decided to stay with her– even though she never wanted to become a mother.

“He claimed he is willing to give up on that [dream] in order to be with me,” she revealed.

However, in one of their conversations, he hinted that at some point in the future, maybe 10 years from now, he might ask her again if she wants to have children. Then, if she still said no, he claimed it would be okay, and he would just live with it.

Due to that conversation, she thought her stance on the situation was clear and that everything was settled in their relationship. But, more recently, she’s begun to realize that her fiancé just isn’t content with not having children.

