She’s Refusing To Let Her Struggling Stepson Move In With Her And Her Husband Because The Last Time Her Stepson Stayed There, He Quit His Job, Made Messes Everywhere, And Treated Everyone In The Home Horribly

This woman’s partner has three children from a previous marriage.

When she first met her partner, his twin daughters were 10, and he also had a son, who was 15 at the time.

In retrospect, she believes that she and her partner moved way too quickly in their relationship.

After dating for only about four or five months, they moved in together.

Her partner’s children’s mother hasn’t been consistently a part of their lives for at least 10 years.

“I was almost right away the replacement for that nurturing role they’d been missing. My stepson, bless him, had been his father’s dumping grounds for all the pain and rage he felt for what his ex-wife had done and the resulting distrust he felt for women at large,” she said.

Since her partner’s son was the oldest of the siblings, he, unfortunately, took on a parental role for his sisters, so he was emotionally struggling when she started dating her partner.

After she moved in with her partner and his children, the responsibilities that her stepson should have never been expected to do were now her duty instead.

Once her stepson had more freedom to be a child again, he was awful to be around. He didn’t have any respect for others and acted cruelly at times.

