She’s Refusing To Visit Her Dad On Christmas, And Now Her Dad Is Accusing Her Of Keeping His Grandchild From Him

This 30-year-old woman and her husband used to only live about an hour away from her father. So, her dad invited her family over for Christmas this year, and in the past, traveling there for the holidays was never an issue.

However, her dad recently purchased a new home, which is now three hours away from her house. And traveling that far distance for Christmas is going to be a problem for her for a few main reasons.

First of all, she and her husband have a 15-month-old son, and it’s already difficult to travel with babies. On top of that, the last time she took a day trip to visit her dad, her son was reportedly “inconsolable” the entire ride. Apparently, her baby just wanted to get out of the car seat the whole time.

“This means another six hours to look forward to, driving back and forth to my dad’s house, and just thinking about that makes me stressed out for my son,” she explained.

Perhaps even more importantly, she and her husband also don’t even have a car. This is because, right now, they live in a city that simply doesn’t require them to own a car. Instead, they get by just fine using bikes and public transport.

So, in order to get to her dad’s house for Christmas, they will be forced to rent a car.

“Which is incredibly expensive in our country,” she added.

Not to mention, she doesn’t have a travel bed for her son– who is still sleeping in a crib due to safety reasons. Her dad doesn’t have a crib, either. So, if they wanted to take the trip, she and her husband would have to go out and purchase another crib just to use once at her dad’s home.

That’s why it really doesn’t make sense for her and her family to travel there for the holiday. Instead, she decided to propose a solution– offering to host Christmas at her house and inviting her dad to come.

