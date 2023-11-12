She’s Upset Because Her Boyfriend Keeps Confiding In His Female Friend About Their Relationship, And He Even Went Out To Dinner With The Girl And Lied About It

This 25-year-old woman’s boyfriend, 26, has a female friend.

She and her boyfriend have been in a relationship for the last decade.

About a year ago, her boyfriend was friends with a man who was in a relationship.

Her boyfriend, his friend, and his friend’s girlfriend would often get together, and she didn’t mind.

Several months ago, his friend’s relationship ended.

After his friend’s breakup, her boyfriend continued hanging out with his friend and his friend’s ex-girlfriend separately.

“This girl knows my boyfriend is not single. They talk about me in their messages,” she said.

Also, his friend’s ex-girlfriend has given him details about how she’s hooking up with someone.

It makes her uneasy that her boyfriend discloses their personal issues within their relationship to his friend’s ex-girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.