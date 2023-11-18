Some Girl Moved All Her Stuff At A Cafe While She Was Getting Coffee And Denied Even Stealing Her Table

Just the other day, this 18-year-old woman got out of an appointment and had some time to kill before she needed to head to work. So, she decided to visit a local cafe to grab some coffee.

In addition to her cup of Joe, she also grabbed a muffin because she wanted to treat herself. Then, she grabbed a table, sat down, and relaxed while she waited for her coffee to be done.

“This particular cafe didn’t offer table service,” she recalled.

Anyway, the barista eventually called her name at the counter, signifying that her coffee was ready. And since she was alone at the time, she just left some of her belongings on the table to save her spot.

“So it was very clear that someone was sitting there with my jacket, my water bottle, my untouched food, etc.,” she explained.

But, when she returned to the table with her coffee after adding some milk and sugar, she found another young woman sitting at her table. She had only been gone for about two minutes, yet all of her belongings were just gone!

At that point, she approached the girl and straight-up asked if they had taken her seat. And even though it was obvious that that was the case, the girl actually just denied it!

“No, we just moved your stuff to another table,” the girl responded.

It was at that moment that she looked to her left and realized all of her belongings had been moved to a table without any seats. What was even worse was that her coat had just been tossed on the floor.

