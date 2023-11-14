The Girl He Took On A Date Stole The Cash He Left On The Table To Pay Their Bill

Internet dating can be a struggle, and those who have tried it out often end up taking much-needed breaks from it before diving back into it. One man had an experience that will put him off from dating apps for a while.

TikToker Ryan Michael Annese (@rytoast10) is revealing how a girl he went on a date with tried to hack into his phone and stole the money he had left on the table to pay for the tab after they had parted ways.

He matched with a girl named Melanie on a dating app, and they started chatting. She seemed super cool, and at one point, she asked him if he wanted to go out to eat. She suggested that they meet up at a Chinese restaurant that served really good food. Ryan agreed, saying he had been there before, and the food was delicious.

When they arrived, she was acting very skittish. Before they had even gotten their food, she had already gone outside twice. She also mentioned during their date that she didn’t even like Chinese food.

Ryan asked her why she had wanted to meet there if she didn’t like Chinese food. She told him she was a people pleaser and didn’t want to make him uncomfortable by going to a place he disliked. He suggested they go elsewhere if she wasn’t a fan of this food.

She brushed him off, saying she was “used to mirroring people,” which he noted was a red flag. When their food arrived, Ryan excused himself to the bathroom to wash his hands. He had left his phone on the table, not thinking anything of it.

After he returned to the table, he picked up his phone to take a picture of his food, only to find that it had been disabled for five minutes. This meant that someone had attempted to unlock his phone, disabled it for one minute, and tried again after the minute was up.

Ryan was a little weirded out, but he chalked it up to a fluke and decided to let it go. Then, Melanie asked him a very odd question. She asked him if he thought women would get drafted into World War Three and if he believed they should have to go.

He had no idea how to respond. He finished his food and noticed she hadn’t even touched hers. Then, she asked to use his phone so she could call her sister. She went outside for a few minutes, and when she returned, she asked if they were going back to his place.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.