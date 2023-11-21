The Sprawling Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel In Canada Might Look Luxurious, But Its Reputation Of Rampant Paranormal Activity May Deter Wary Guests From Even Stepping Foot On The Property

The world is filled with charming hotels, but one that is an absolute standout happens to be The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, located in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

The sprawling Fairmont property is situated within the boundaries of Banff National Park, overlooking scenic views of the valley and mountains.

The hotel building resembles a castle with its pitched roof and stone walls. It first opened its doors back in 1888 and was one of the first grand railway hotels in the country. Its original structure was made of wood, but it burned down in 1926 and was rebuilt two years later.

The hotel has 757 guest rooms, event spaces, multiple dining rooms, a ballroom, a spa, and a lovely terrace garden. It all sounds like a dream, and you’re probably already on the verge of booking a room.

But here’s something that might stop you in your tracks or make you even more eager to spend the night there, depending on your level of tolerance for spooky things.

This stunning historic hotel is haunted by several ghosts. Apparently, the paranormal activity that occurred in one of the rooms was so disturbing that the space eventually became closed off to the public.

The most famous ghost at the hotel is the Ghost Bride. In the late 1920s, a bride was making her way down the grand marble staircase on her wedding day when her gown caught fire because of the candles lining the stairs.

Startled by the flames, her foot became entwined in the folds of her dress, which caused her to trip and fall to her death.

Since then, guests and staff members have reported seeing a veiled figure ascending and descending the stairs. Sometimes, she is spotted dancing in the ballroom wearing her wedding dress.

