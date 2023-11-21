Toothpaste Isn’t Just For Keeping Cavities Away: Here’s Everything You Can Clean And Shine At Home Using This Simple Yet Powerful Paste

We all know that regular old soap and water work great for cleaning up life’s messes. However, some stains and spills are trickier to remove and need something a little stronger to do the trick.

There’s one common household staple that most people don’t think about utilizing for cleaning jobs. Did you know that toothpaste can actually serve as a highly powerful cleaning tool for items around your home?

Toothpaste has functions beyond polishing your smile and promoting good dental health. Thanks to the abrasive yet gentle ingredients found in toothpaste, it can be used to shine surfaces and erase scuffs and scrapes.

First of all, it’s important to know that not all toothpastes are made alike. Gel, charcoal, and whitening toothpastes, as well as colored toothpastes for children, are not suitable for use as cleaning products.

The dyes and whitening agents can permanently discolor the objects they’re used on. The best cleanser for the job will be a non-gel toothpaste that’s chalky white in color. Here’s how to incorporate toothpaste into your cleaning routine!

Scrub Off Crayon And Marker

If you’ve got little ones who love to use any and all surfaces to show off their artistic skills, this toothpaste hack will be a lifesaver. You might think that your walls and wooden furniture are ruined forever, but toothpaste can remove the colorful mess left behind by crayons and markers.

Smear a bit of toothpaste onto the affected area and use a damp microfiber cloth to rub it in a circular motion. Rinse the surface with water after the marks have disappeared.

Clean Hot Hair Tools

