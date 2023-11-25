You Can Finally Live In Your Very Own Barbie Dreamhouse By Incorporating The Playful Yet Chic “Barbiecore” Aesthetic Into Your Living Space: Here’s How

With the release of the much-anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling this summer, much of the world was swept up in a wave of Barbie-mania. And the realm of home design is no exception.

Enter “Barbiecore,” the latest and most playful trend in home aesthetics. It’s a vibrant celebration that combines the Barbie’s iconic bold, fun essence with a modern twist.

Just as the movie brings a fresh take on a beloved classic, Barbiecore in home design is all about blending nostalgia with contemporary style.

Defining The Barbiecore Aesthetic

At its heart, Barbiecore is about more than just the color pink– though that’s a big part of it!

It’s a celebration of boldness and femininity, mixing modern design with a retro feel.

Picture plush velvet sofas, glossy finishes, and statement art pieces. It’s a blend of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse vibes with a contemporary twist.

Incorporating Barbiecore Into Your Home

Diving into Barbiecore doesn’t mean a complete home makeover (unless you’re up for it!). Instead, it’s about adding playful elements to your existing decor.

