You Can Protect Your Prized Sweaters By Using Old Pillowcases As Seasonal Storage Containers, Saving You Money And Frustration Over Damaged Knits

If you don’t happen to live where the weather sticks to one script all year, you’re probably familiar with the drill of switching out clothes as the seasons change.

But, when it comes to packing away your knits, it’s a bit of a tricky task because a slight misstep and your beloved sweater could end up in tatters.

And let’s be honest, a good sweater is practically a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style, so it stings a bit more when you pull one out only to find it’s been wrecked by moths, mold, or mishandling.

The good news? You likely have everything you need to protect your pullovers right at home, saving you the hassle and expense of special storage containers or, even more painful, having to replace a classic knit.

However, before we dive into how you can safeguard your sweaters from the many dangers lurking in the back of your closet, let’s break down why they’re so at risk.

Sweaters face quite an array of domestic dangers that can wreak havoc on their knit integrity.

Top of the terror list are moths, infamous for their taste for wool and cashmere, thanks to the keratin found in these animal fibers. These critters can riddle a perfectly good sweater with holes that are beyond repair.

Then, there’s the issue of moisture. Too much of it leads to mold and mildew, which are essentially a death sentence for any fabric.

But if you’re looking to keep your sweaters safe from one season to the next, there’s a simple solution hiding in your linen closet – pillowcases.

