He’s In Love With The Mother Of His Child, But He’s Not Sure If He Should Tell Her And Risk Everything

Eight years ago, this 28-year-old guy met a 27-year-old woman named Tina through mutual friends, and back then, they both were in college.

He asked Tina out on a date, and it went wonderfully. They ended up sharing a kiss at the end of their first date.

Several days after that, they wound up at a party together, and they hooked up. He really liked Tina, and they were supposed to hang out a week later, but then they had to cancel their plans.

He had to complete his final exams for the semester, and then the holidays arrived, and he never got a chance to go out with Tina again.

A couple of weeks later, Tina called him in a panic to say that she was pregnant, and they both proceeded to freak out.

After some consideration, Tina said she wanted to keep their baby, so he told Tina he would stick with her and learn to be a dad.

Tina’s pregnancy was tough on both of them, especially given how young they were and the fact that they did not know one another at all.

But, they managed to do a great job parenting their little girl, though they never ended up in a relationship.

Tina gave birth to their little girl Lisa, and Tina managed to excel as a mom while completing college.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.