She Needed To Go To The Emergency Room, But Her Boyfriend Didn’t Offer To Take Her

This 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 23, have been in a relationship for the last year. They have discussed getting engaged once they both are more financially stable.

Yesterday morning, she woke up and had a bit of back pain. She didn’t think much of it at the time and went to work as usual.

“I work a desk job, so I figured I would just use a heating pad at work,” she said.

As the day progressed, the pain worsened and became more severe. Once she got home after work, she was struggling to breathe and was crying because she was in so much pain.

Right after she sat down, a sharp pain shot from her spine through to her leg. Concerned, she called her boyfriend and let him know what was happening.

“I knew I needed to go to the ER. I was in far too much pain to drive and hinted this to him. He lives about 15 minutes away. I told how expensive the Uber was, and he just goes, ‘That sucks,'” she explained.

Because her boyfriend didn’t offer to drive her to the ER, she ended up taking an Uber.

In total, she spent $100 on transportation, so if her boyfriend had driven her to the ER, she could have saved a lot of money.

It turned out that she had a herniated disk. Once she arrived back home, she updated her boyfriend, and he never said sorry for not giving her a ride or at least driving to the ER to be with her.

