Enjoy A Breezy And Beautiful Summer Weekend At These Affordable East Coast Getaway Destinations

It’s no secret that the East Coast is one of the best places to vacation over the summer.

Unlike some other parts of the U.S. that can be scorching hot, the East Coast offers a more comfortable summer experience with its bearable temperatures.

I may sound biased, as I am an East Coast girl born and raised, but the East Coast, with its stunning beaches and picturesque landscapes, has beautiful locations that get nice and breezy over the summer, making for a perfect, not-too-hot summer day.

However, there are certain locations on the East Coast that can be very expensive. Therefore, you need to do a little research on the ones that will be better for your budget.

If you’re located on the West Coast or Midwest or in the South looking for a vacation spot, here are some budget-friendly ones for you!

The Catskills

Instead of planning an expensive trip to New York City this summer, consider the budget-friendly option of upstate New York.

Towns near the Catskill Mountains offer not only natural beauty but also affordable prices. You can swim in natural settings, go on hikes, and explore cute downtown areas.

Niagara Falls

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.