Her Coworker Made Her Feel Bad About How Loud Her Heels Are At Work, And Now She Doesn’t Know If She’s Committing Some Kind Of Faux Pas

This young woman currently works at a big financial firm located on the East Coast, so everyone in her office dresses up for work each day – as their dress code is business professional.

That’s why a lot of her female coworkers wear high heels, and she does as well. In her mind, throwing on a pair is a very simple way to level up an outfit.

“My go-to heels are pretty standard and boring. They’re basically all the same pumps but different colors that aren’t too tall and are comfortable to walk in,” she explained.

Yet, after she recently made a new female friend at work named Casey, she started to feel self-conscious about her shoe choice. Whenever they’d walk down the hallway together, she noticed that Casey would make a weird face.

Just a few weeks ago, during a similar scenario, her friend even began walking quickly ahead of her, saying, “OMG, I’m too embarrassed to be walking with you.”

Afterward, Casey claimed that the sound of her heels clicking on the tiles made her “sound like a horse stomping.”

Ever since that incident, she’s become very embarrassed anytime she hears her heels tapping in the hallway.

“I still wear them occasionally, but I’ve been feeling uncomfortable whenever Casey gives me that look, and she really does seem genuinely bothered,” she said.

However, it wasn’t just Casey who had something to say about her footwear. While she was in line for coffee, she actually ran into two other colleagues.

