Her Dad’s Furious With Her For Telling People He Had An Affair With A Younger Coworker, Since He Had To Sign An NDA

Two weeks ago, this 22-year-old girl’s life shattered around her after she learned about her 52-year-old dad’s affair.

Her dad had a job that paid him handsomely, and their family afforded expensive cars and a beautiful home because of that.

But then her mom phoned her up earlier in the month, and she was in tears as she informed her that her dad had been having an “inappropriate” romantic fling with a subordinate woman at his company.

“There was an investigation, and it was revealed my dad has been having an affair with this woman for 5 years,” she explained.

“She was 25 when it began when my dad was 47. The woman is 8 years older than me. My siblings are teenagers and have been having a difficult time.”

She told her friend and her boyfriend about the affair, and she also confided in her own bosses, as well as her professors.

She then moved home to help her mom pay for their house, even though she moved out a year ago and found a roommate.

At 2 a.m., she got a shocking text message from her dad saying she needs to keep quiet and not say a word to anyone about his affair.

Her dad went on to disclose that he signed an NDA with his company, and their family can be subject to paying fines after she’s gone around telling people about what he did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.