Her Husband Had An Affair With Her Sister For Over A Year, So She’s Leaving Him And Has No Plans To See Her Sister Anytime Soon

This 30-year-old woman recently made the devastating discovery that her 32-year-old husband and her younger sister, who’s 28, were having an affair.

The infidelity came to light after she found inappropriate texts and photos on her husband’s phone. The worst part? He’d been cheating on her with her sister for over a whole year.

She’s especially hurt that her sister would do this to her, as they were extremely close.

“We shared everything, from personal secrets to major life decisions,” she explained.

“My husband had been expressing dissatisfaction and feeling distant, but I never imagined it would lead to this.”

Once she found all of the evidence, she confronted her husband as well, and he didn’t even deny having an affair. He also tried to justify his actions by saying he had felt neglected and viewed the affair as an “escape.”

So, her husband keeps claiming he didn’t know how to talk to her about his needs and that cheating was merely a “momentary lapse in judgment.”

“His excuses sound hollow and insecure. How can I believe that this was just a lapse in judgment when he actively chose to betray me over such a long period?” she asked.

As for her sister, she received an apology from her. Yet, her sister told her that the affair was “never serious.” Rather, her sister described it as “just for fun” and stated it only happened two or three times.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.