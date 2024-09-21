She Left A Horrible Blind Date With A Guy Early Since He Wouldn’t Stop Commenting On Everything From Her Makeup And Hair To Her Outfit

This 27-year-old woman is currently single, and her relationship status apparently really bothers her aunt for some reason. That’s why she was recently set up on a blind date with the son of one of her aunt’s friends.

“I myself don’t really care about starting a relationship anytime soon – I’m not opposed to it, I just don’t think it’s really that big of a deal – but my aunt kept insisting I gave this guy a chance,” she recalled.

So, to appease her aunt, she eventually agreed to meet up with the guy for coffee this past Sunday. But from the moment she sat down, it was a nightmare because he wouldn’t stop commenting on every single little aspect of her appearance.

For starters, the guy literally greeted her by saying, “I don’t like women who wear red lipstick. It makes you look shrewish.” She tried to move past that and jokingly asked whether her red lipstick looked bad on her. Yet, the guy just kept digging himself a deeper hole.

He went on to talk about how he didn’t want “his girl” to rely on any cosmetics to improve her looks. He also began making comments about her eyeliner, which he thought made her eyes appear “too sharp,” and asked whether she wore fake eyelashes.

She clarified that she didn’t and only ever put on a bit of mascara. Well, the guy had an opinion on that, too, and “advised” her not to use it anymore.

Next, he moved onto her hair – which was curled.

“Telling me I should have kept my hair straight instead of curling it (I’m Asian, and we Asian women tend to have straight hair) and that he was glad I didn’t dye my hair, but I should have honored my ‘natural beauty’ more by leaving my hair alone,” she revealed.

Once he was finished over-analyzing her features, he started discussing her perfume, which, according to him, smelled “too women for his taste.” He proceeded to say that she shouldn’t wear any fragrances at all or opt for something milder since he wanted “his girl” to have a “sweet, innocent scent.”

