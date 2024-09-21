His Girlfriend Began Crying When He Shouted At Her That He’s Not Her Security Blanket

Three years ago, this 26-year-old guy started dating his 23-year-old girlfriend. She battles anxiety, which stems from a variety of things.

He’s always there to help his girlfriend out to the best of his abilities, but his girlfriend shuts down instead of dealing with whatever causes her to be anxious.

For instance, one time, he wasn’t home, and the electricity in their house went out. His girlfriend phoned him up in a panic, and instead of listening to him as he tried to explain how to fix it, she just shut down.

She wouldn’t hear him out, even though he felt it was important for her to learn in case the electricity went out again.

Another thing about his girlfriend is that although she has her own car and a valid license, she will not drive somewhere if it makes her uncomfortable.

“The only way to make her comfortable is if the place we are going is a place she knows really well; if she has either driven the route before or has spent hours on Google Maps, and I have to be next to her, she will not drive alone,” he said.

Sadly, in January of last year, his sister passed away, which broke his heart. His girlfriend attempted to support him, but he just found her annoying.

He wanted to be left to himself to navigate his grief. Then, last month, his other sister passed away, and he cries every single time he thinks of her.

In an effort to come to terms with his enormous losses, he quit spending a lot of time and attention on his girlfriend.

