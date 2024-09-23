Her Roommates Are Angry With Her For Not Disclosing That She’s Really Their Landlord

This 18-year-old girl knows that she’s privileged, and her mom and dad have worked extremely hard to become successful in the real estate world.

Her parents own several rental homes, and she says they’re not super rich, but they have it good. She just began going to college, and her parents gifted her one of the houses they own as a reward for getting accepted into her dream college.

This home is located close to campus, and she knows she’s going to inherit all of the homes her parents own one day, as they have told her.

Regardless, she thought it was sweet of her mom and dad to let her have the house she’s now living in as a present.

Since the laws regarding real estate can be sticky in her area, her mom and dad still own the home on paper.

“The house is pretty big with 4 floors (including a fully furnished basement) and a roomy attic, and since it is near my school, I decided to look for roommates so I could start earning money early,” she explained.

She has two girls who live with her, Sasha and Bea, and they both go to her college. The girls moved in back in August, and they’ve become friends.

Now, she never told Sasha and Bea that she’s really their landlord, as she was concerned it would make things strange between them. She also was worried that Sasha and Bea would look at her in a different light.

“We split the bills and rent, with me technically paying nothing. Since my father legally owns the house and we have different surnames (I took my mother’s last name), they have no idea I own the house or that my dad just sends the money back to me,” she said.

