Here Are 3 Ways To Punch Up Your Potato Salad, And Spoiler Alert, They Include Tater Tots, Dill Pickles, And Jalapeños

Potato salad first popped up in America during the middle of the 19th century, most likely via German immigrants.

Back then, potato salad recipes weren’t something you would write home about today. They consisted of potatoes, of course, mixed with various herbs, vinegar, and oil.

Honestly, I think it’s relatively difficult to get behind potato salad in the present even, as it can still turn out bland and unexciting.

It’s something I skip over making as a side dish, but the following three ideas will make you think twice about adding it to your menu. These recipes really shine as ways to punch up potato salad!

Crispy Smashed Potato Salad Featuring Tater Tots

TikToker @itslizmiu has an absolutely genius addition to potato salad: tater tots. Well, tater tots are actually the star of the show instead of your traditional, boring, boiled potatoes. Let’s get into how she makes this!

Ingredients:

400 grams of tater tots

juice from 1 lemon

1/2 cup of mayo

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 cup of Greek yogurt

1 minced clove of garlic

1 tsp. whole grain mustard

1/4 cup of chopped dill

3 Tbsp. of chopped parsley

3 Tbsp. of chopped chives

1/2 of a finely diced red onion

1/4 tsp. black pepper, freshly cracked

1 Lebanese cucumber, finely diced with seeds removed

Instructions:

