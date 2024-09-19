His Girlfriend’s Been Keeping A Secret: She’s Penpals With A Convicted Murderer, And The Letters Are Weirdly Affectionate

A bit more than a year ago, this 29-year-old guy started dating his 28-year-old girlfriend, J. They have a lot of friends in common, and that’s how they originally met.

Their relationship has grown to be a lot more serious, and they’ve discussed moving in together. They’re currently apartment shopping, as his lease ends in October, and J’s is over in November.

He’s thrilled to begin a new journey with J, and he’s even been eyeing an engagement ring for her, as he’s convinced J is the girl of his dreams.

“She’s smart, beautiful, funny, loved by nearly everyone she meets, and just overall the best person I’ve ever met, let alone dated,” he explained.

Two weeks ago, he was at J’s house for the weekend, and they like to switch: he will go to J’s for one weekend, and she’ll come to his place for the following one.

Unfortunately, he got sick that Sunday, so he called in to work on Monday. J said she could drive him home later and was happy to help care for him.

Since J gets off work at 6 p.m. on Monday evenings, he was alone in her apartment for the entire day.

He ended up making a mess of J’s bathroom, so he phoned her up to see if there were some old towels he could have to mop everything up.

J didn’t pick up his call, as she was super busy, so he took it upon himself to go hunting through a closet to see if he could find ones she didn’t care about.

