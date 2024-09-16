She Asked Her Boyfriend To Give Her House Key Back After He Kept Causing Her Dog To Run Away

Trading keys with your significant other is a serious step in any relationship, and this woman has given her boyfriend a key to her house.

But she just had to ask for it back after her boyfriend kept causing her dog to run away, endangering her safety.

She has a young German Shepherd who is kind and trained quite well. She lives in a duplex, so she has a backyard for her dog to enjoy.

Her boyfriend spends the night at her home frequently, and if she has to leave in the mornings before him, he will lock her house when he leaves.

Or if he comes over early before she’s home, he will wait for her inside since he has the ability to let himself in.

However, her boyfriend has consistently been leaving the back gate to her yard open, causing her dog to get loose.

She has reminded her boyfriend to please close and lock the gate behind him to keep her dog safe, but he just continues to forget.

“So I’ve asked for his key back because I cannot trust him with that responsibility if he can’t remember to close the gate,” she explained.

“I said he can still come over as much as he did before, but it will only be when I’m there until he builds up the trust again.”

