She’s Inviting Her Best Friend’s Ex-Boyfriend To Her Wedding, And Now Her Best Friend Is Threatening To Not Come

In just a couple of months, this 28-year-old woman is going to be having her wedding, and she’s thrilled to get married.

She’s been with her 30-year-old fiancé for three wonderful years, and their wedding is going to be on the smaller side, with only their closest family members and friends on the guest list.

Now, she has a 27-year-old best friend named Lily, who just went through the ugliest breakup with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Jake. Lily and Jake dated for five years, and their split was completely and utterly nasty.

“Lily and Jake had some real drama, and even though I tried to be supportive, it’s hard not to feel the tension whenever they’re mentioned in the same sentence,” she explained.

“Jake and I have actually become pretty good friends over the past few years. He’s a really nice guy, and I’ve always appreciated having him in our lives.”

“When I was planning my wedding, I had a moment of panic and realized that I wanted to invite him as well. I thought, “Hey, he’s a part of my life, and I want him to be there to celebrate with me. After all, my wedding is about love, not drama.”

As soon as she told Lily that Jake is invited to her wedding, Lily got upset. Lily said she’s being super selfish and inconsiderate and that she should consider her feelings.

Lily believes she’s picking Jake over her, her best friend, so she’s threatening to skip the wedding unless Jake gets kicked off the guest list.

She’s tried her best to reason with Lily and tell her exactly why she wants Jake there, too, but Lily won’t hear her out and thinks she’s being an awful bestie.

