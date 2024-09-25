She’s Worried That Her Boyfriend Will Leave Her Over Her Elderly Cat

A year and a half ago, this 36-year-old woman and her 38-year-old boyfriend moved in together, and they have been dating for a little less than four years so far.

She entered their relationship with four different pets, as her ex liked to bring home animals without asking her first.

She got all of her pets seven to eleven years ago, and her boyfriend knew about them before he agreed to live with her.

Since she’s had all of her pets for such a long time, they’re all elderly and require different levels of special care to support them in their golden years.

“In particular, my cat has been having problems that are stressing out my boyfriend and making him anxious,” she explained.

Her cat is 12-years-old and has started to go to the bathroom on herself while sleeping. It doesn’t happen every single time her cat takes a nap, and her cat sleeps on their bed.

Since she lives in a tiny home, she doesn’t have the option to make her cat sleep outside of the bedroom, as there’s no room.

Aside from this one incident with her cat, her cat is healthy and happy. She’s brought her to the vet to try to get to the bottom of the issue.

“She eats food, does her usual cat activities, uses the litter box when she’s awake, etc.,” she said. “I do not feel it’s okay to euthanize an older animal who I love dearly when she’s not actually suffering.”

