5 Strange Calls Police Officers Responded To On Halloween

Halloween is the spookiest night of the year, so it makes sense that police officers will have some strange calls to respond to. Here are 5 of the most bizarre ones!

A Sasquatch Twist

Reddit user Flyntlawk was called out on Halloween about some kids who decided to dress up like Sasquatch and walk through the woods next to a road.

“It was all fun and games until someone actually believed they found Sasquatch and started chasing them down in their pickup,” they explained.

“If you couldn’t guess, it was the kids calling 911 cause they believed they were going to get killed.”

She Wasn’t Part Of The Porch Decor

Back when Reddit User Wolf_Craft was a teenager, their mom was married to a detective. One year on Halloween, their mom’s husband was called by a screaming mom to come over to an old woman’s house.

This old woman passed away on her front porch, and not a single person in the neighborhood had noticed.

“They thought her body was creepy decor,” they stated. “A teenage boy thought he’d have his friends take a picture of him and the “prop.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.