He Called Off His Engagement After His Fiancée Complained That He Should Have Spent $20,000 On The Ring

How much you choose to spend on an engagement ring is a deeply personal topic. Some believe you should spend x amount of your salary on a ring, while others don’t see the value in spending a ton of money on a material object.

For this man, he opted to purchase a lab-grown diamond ring for his fiancée, and he paid $2,400 for it.

He proposed, and everything seemed like it was trending towards happily ever after. Several days after the proposal, his fiancée found out how much he had spent on her ring.

He’s not sure how this even happened, but his fiancée complained to him about what it cost, as it wasn’t good enough for her.

“She told me she felt hurt that I would spend so little on her, claiming it reflected her worth and the seriousness of our future marriage,” he explained.

“When I asked what she had expected, she said the ring should have been at least $20,000. Granted, I sat her down and explained that while I could certainly afford a more expensive ring, we needed to manage expectations.”

“There’s also a wedding to plan, and we might be covering most of the costs ourselves since neither of our parents has the means to help.”

It’s not like they have never discussed their finances; they certainly have. He outlined to his fiancée some of the better ways they could make use of the $20,000 he did not spend on her ring.

He told her they could pay off one of their car loans with that kind of cash or use it for a down payment on a home.

