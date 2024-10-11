He Stopped Waking His Girlfriend Up For Work In The Morning, So She Got Fired And Now Wants Half Of His Salary Until She Finds A Better Job

This 26-year-old guy and his girlfriend Jess, who’s 28, have been dating for three years and currently live together.

There’s just one main issue in their relationship: Jess is the complete opposite of a “morning person.”

According to him, this is due to the fact that she stays up until 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. every single night. Then, she has to wake up at 8:00 a.m. each morning.

“I’ve tried to get her to start going to bed earlier so she could wake up on time, but she says that would leave her no time to do her own things,” he detailed.

“Seeing as she only works until 4:00 p.m., this is patently false, but I decided not to press the issue.”

Instead, he’s been forced to wake up his girlfriend practically every day. He normally rises around 5:00 a.m., goes for an hour-long run, showers, and eats breakfast afterward. At that point, he wakes up Jess around 7:30 a.m.

He realizes it is ridiculous to wake up a 28-year-old woman. Yet, he honestly wouldn’t mind if his girlfriend wasn’t a “nightmare” to deal with in the morning.

There is a whole process he has to go through each day to get her out of bed. He begins by slowly turning the lights on at 7:30 a.m. before gently trying to wake his girlfriend up. Plus, if she rises at that point, she typically goes to the bathroom, and he later finds her asleep in bed again.

Still, the worst part is her attitude. Jess is apparently extremely combative in the morning, cursing at him and insulting him for waking her up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.