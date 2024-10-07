She Went On A Bad Date Where The Guy Kept Asking For Kisses, Even After They Got Into A Car Accident

Sometimes, dates that seem like they have no future can turn into a blooming romance. TikToker Tasha Jamison (@bombingatmomming) is describing a bad dating experience, but it has a happy ending!

One time, she went on a first date with this guy to dinner, but it was cut short because she had somewhere she needed to be.

During the date, they were having great conversation, so he asked her on a second date. For their second date, they went to dinner and a movie afterward.

Their second date wasn’t ideal because they didn’t really get to talk much, and he didn’t put his arm around Tasha, which made her feel like he wasn’t interested in her.

However, he ended up asking her on a third date. Tasha decided that if the vibes were off this time around, she would be done with him. She did not want to waste any more of her time.

On their third date, they went to a sports bar, where they had a blast and talked all night long. As they were getting ready to leave the bar, they realized it was pouring rain outside. So they ran to the car, and he started driving to Tasha’s place to drop her off there.

While they were stopped at a traffic light, he asked her for a kiss on the cheek. She internally rolled her eyes, thinking that it was an embarrassing request. But she reluctantly gave him a kiss on the cheek anyway.

Afterward, he proceeded to try to hit every red light possible so he could ask for more cheek kisses. Tasha was mortified.

About six lights later, they merged onto the freeway. Not long after, a car hydroplaned and flew across the road, slamming into them and pushing them onto the shoulder of the freeway.

