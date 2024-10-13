Her Fiancé Secretly Met Up With His Ex-Wife And Got Her To Draft Their Prenup, But This Woman’s Not A Lawyer

This 50-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 62, have been together for six years and moved in together about six months ago. After they got engaged, they also discussed getting a prenuptial agreement.

A prenup made sense since this is both their second time tying the knot, and they know how messy divorces can be.

“Not that we plan on ever separating, but it seems like the smart thing to do,” she said.

But, even though they each have their own homes, there’s one major difference between her and her fiancé. While she has no money, he has a ton.

She realizes that he wants to protect his livelihood and everything that he’s worked so hard for. Still, she figured they would discuss the terms and details of their prenup together.

“And I kept asking him for six months what living arrangements he would like, but he wouldn’t give me a direct answer,” she explained.

Then, just last night, she found out her fiancé had been keeping a secret from her. Apparently, he was meeting up with his ex-wife behind her back and allowing his ex to draft their prenup!

The worst part is the fact that his ex-wife isn’t even a lawyer.

“He gets his ex to help with other things as well, like online banking, which I am capable of helping with,” she revealed.

