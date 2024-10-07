Her Friend Mocked Her Fitness Level Even Though She’s Been Getting In Shape Over The Past Year, So She’s No Longer Inviting Her Friend On A Group Hiking Trip

For the last year, this woman has been working really hard to improve her overall fitness. She has joined a gym, started going on regular hikes, and even began taking a few fitness classes.

“It’s been a journey, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made,” she said.

Throughout this process, she also came to fall in love with hiking, and the activity has become a huge passion of hers. She simply adores the sense of accomplishment she feels after successfully completing a tough trail.

So, she recently decided to plan a hiking trip with some of her friends to celebrate the end of the summer. But sadly, one of her friends, Megan, made an incredibly rude remark about her fitness level that struck a nerve.

It happened while they were discussing their travel plans the other day, and Megan jokingly asked, “Are you sure you can keep up with us?” insinuating she might fall behind the rest of the group during the hike.

She didn’t appreciate getting mocked like that.

“It felt like a jab at all the hard work I’ve put into my fitness, especially considering my past struggles with body image and self-esteem,” she explained.

That’s why, even though she tried to laugh off Megan’s “joke” at the time, it genuinely hurt her feelings, and she wasn’t able to stop thinking about it.

Later, while she was going over the guest list for her hiking trip, she thought about the kind of environment and atmosphere she wanted to share with her friends.

