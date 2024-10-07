She Finally Told Her Sister’s Fiancé That Her Sister Has A Son, Who She Gave Up For Adoption Before They Met And Had Been Keeping A Secret Ever Since 

This 28-year-old woman’s sister, Jane, who’s 25, has been engaged for around a year. Her sister and her sister’s fiancé, Mark, always seemed like a perfect couple, and their wedding was supposed to take place in only three months.

However, she knew that Jane was hiding a big secret from him, and she believed her sister needed to come clean before tying the knot.

“Jane has a 3-year-old son that she gave up for adoption before they met,” she revealed.

She and Jane have a very close relationship, which is why she was there for her sister throughout the pregnancy and the tough decision of giving up her child.

At the time, she was sworn to secrecy as well because Jane made her promise not to ever tell anyone.

So, she has kept her mouth shut for years, never speaking about what happened.

“But recently, I started feeling guilty knowing that Mark has no idea about this part of her past,” she admitted.

This pushed her to confront her sister a few weeks ago and open up about how she felt Mark deserved to learn the truth before their nuptials. Rather than hearing her out, though, Jane became livid, claiming the situation was none of his business.

Plus, her sister thought that spilling the beans now would only create unnecessary drama over something that was in the past.

