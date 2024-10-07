His Girlfriend Doesn’t Pay Any Rent Or Feel Like She Should Have To Do Chores, And He Feels Like He’s Just A Wallet To Her

This 30-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who’s 26, have been dating for around a year, and they moved in together three months into their relationship. However, he’s become pretty irritated by their current split of household responsibilities.

Now, he and his girlfriend lead very different lives. She is going to school at the moment and working part-time on the side, earning anywhere from $700 to $1,100 on a monthly basis.

He, on the other hand, has a solid career and makes 10 times more than she does. That’s why he’s paid for practically all of their living expenses, such as rent, utilities, his own car, which she sometimes borrows, their food, dates, and vacations.

“She sometimes pitches in for coffee or buys some groceries, but rarely. And we clean up together. I do my own laundry. She sometimes does it for me,” he explained.

“I get a maid once in a while to clean up, which I pay for, too.”

He doesn’t feel like they’re fairly dividing up the household chores, though, which is why, around five months ago, he asked his girlfriend to start pitching in more.

He wanted her to either start giving him $200 or $300 a month toward rent and utilities, which cost $1,400. Or she could take on the task of making sure their house stayed clean, whether she did it herself or paid for a maid.

Well, his girlfriend didn’t take kindly to his ideas and claimed she didn’t want to be his “servant.”

“Which felt really off because what am I then, a wallet?” he asked.

