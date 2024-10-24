He’s Devastated That His Wife Lied About Their Kids Being His, And Her Stepbrother Is Actually Their Dad

This 34-year-old man married his high school sweetheart when she wound up pregnant with their firstborn.

His wife graduated from high school a year before him, and then she went off to college. During Christmas break of her freshman year, she announced her pregnancy to him.

When they told their families, his was not on board and said they would not be helping him. He dropped out of school, obtained his GED, and then signed up for the military so he could provide for his wife and child without making his wife give up her college education.

His wife was able to finish college, as her family helped care for their son, and then they got married in a small ceremony.

“Since my son was born, fatherhood has been incredible. I never thought my calling in life would be to be a dad, but I’ve loved every minute of it,” he explained.

“All the past worries felt small compared to the joy my wife and kids brought me. Fast forward 13 years, and we now have four kids together: three boys and one girl.”

“My wife works remotely as the head of her department, and I’m out of the military now, working in a similar field at the same company, also remotely. We take trips together, both as a couple and as a family, and as far as I knew, we had a great marriage. We were there for each other through everything.”

His oldest has expressed interest in genealogy and learning about their family heritage, so he purchased a DNA test for him for his birthday.

He got a deal on two tests, so he took one of them along with his son. One week later, the results came back, and he was crushed to find out that he’s not the biological father of his son.

