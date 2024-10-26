Microbes Are Evolving In Urban Environments And Developing Resistance To Common Disinfectants

New research has shown city microbes are evolving to resist the cleaners we rely on to get rid of them. It’s like they’ve leveled up in the game of survival, so our usual sprays and wipes can no longer kill them off.

Additionally, strains that were previously only found in Antarctic desert soil have now been identified in Hong Kong.

In a new study, it was discovered that novel strains of microbes have adapted to survive in cities despite the increased use of disinfectants to create cleaner urban environments following the recent pandemic.

The findings show that our everyday behavior influences the composition of microorganisms in indoor settings.

“Areas with many buildings are low in the traditional nutrients and essential resources microbes need for survival, so these built environments have a unique microbiome,” said Dr. Xinzhao Tong, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China.

“Our use of cleaning and other manufactured products creates a unique setting that puts selective pressures on microbes, which they must adapt to or be eliminated, but the mechanisms by which microbes adapt and survive in built environments are poorly understood.”

The research team collected 738 samples from various built environments in Hong Kong, such as subways, public facilities, piers, residences, and human skin.

They analyzed the microbes’ genomic content using shotgun metagenomic sequencing to understand how they adapted to urban conditions.

The team detected 363 microbial strains living on the skin and the surrounding environment that had not been previously identified. Some of the strains’ genomes contained genes to help them process manufactured products found in cities and use them as carbon and energy sources.

