She Refused To Let Her Neighbor Throw Their Son’s Birthday Party In Her Backyard, And Her Neighbor Threatened To Do It Anyway

At this 22-year-old woman’s house, she has a very nice backyard that she’s spent a lot of time turning into her own little sanctuary, adding decor pieces like lights, plants, and more.

“It’s my happy place, and I love hosting quiet dinners with close friends,” she said.

Yet, just a couple of days ago, one of her female neighbors, who’s 43-years-old, approached her with a shocking request. Apparently, her neighbor asked to use her backyard to throw her son a birthday party.

The event wasn’t supposed to just be a small gathering, either. Her neighbor proceeded to talk about getting a bouncy castle, playing music, ordering a cake, and inviting a bunch of children.

She understandably wasn’t thrilled with the idea, and she tried to politely tell her neighbor that throwing a party at her place made her uncomfortable.

“Because, well, it’s my space, and I don’t really want to host a party for strangers,” she reasoned.

But while she didn’t think that was so unreasonable, her neighbor did and started to flip out on her.

Her neighbor tried to say the celebration would only last a few hours and that the kids “needed” enough space to run around. Then, her neighbor offered her a measly $30 to pay her for cleaning up after the event.

“Like that was supposed to make me agree,” she recalled.

