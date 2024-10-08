She Took In A Dog After His Owners Tied Him Up Outside And Abandoned Him, But Now They’re Demanding She Give The Pup Back

It was six months ago when this 28-year-old woman noticed that her neighbors, Julie and Mark, moved out of their home and abandoned their poor 4-year-old Golden Retriever Buddy.

Julie and Mark wordlessly left the neighborhood and tied Buddy up outside in their backyard, along with some water and a bag of dog food.

“When I realized what had happened, I was furious,” she explained. “Who leaves a dog behind like that?”

“I immediately took Buddy in and made sure he was safe and fed. Over the next few days, I tried contacting Mark and Julie to find out what was going on.”

“They ignored all my calls and texts, so I figured they didn’t care and had intentionally left Buddy behind.”

So, she welcomed Buddy into her home, and he’s the kindest dog she’s met in her life. Buddy is a part of her family, and she adores him. She’s gotten him proper vet care, and he’s quite healthy.

A week ago, she was shocked when Mark showed up one day at her home, demanding that she return Buddy to him.

Mark maintains that he and Julie experienced some personal problems, which caused them to leave town in a hurry.

Since their lives have settled back down, they expect her to hand the dog over to them. She couldn’t believe what Mark was saying, and she refused to give Buddy back to him.

