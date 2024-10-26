She Won’t Donate Part Of Her Liver To Her Estranged Father Since He Walked Out Of Her Life Two Decades Ago To Get Remarried And Start Another Family

This 28-year-old woman just learned that her father, who’s 55, is in desperate need of a liver transplant, and she’s the only person who might be able to save his life.

The only problem is that she’s been estranged from her dad for almost two whole decades.

Back when she was just 8 years old, he abandoned her, got remarried, and started an entirely different family with his new wife.

“I grew up with little contact from him while he was fully involved in the lives of my half-siblings,” she explained.

“I haven’t seen or spoken to him in years.”

Then, a few weeks ago, her aunt called her out of the blue and shared the news of her father’s condition. Her aunt also said that all of his other relatives had been tested, but nobody was a donor match.

That’s why her aunt wound up asking if she’d get tested and see whether she could donate part of her liver to her father. She gave the idea some thought, too, but in the end, she told her aunt no.

In her eyes, her father has had practically zero involvement in her life and actively chose to leave her behind years ago.

“I don’t feel it’s my responsibility to put my body through a major surgery for someone who never acted as a father to me,” she reasoned.

