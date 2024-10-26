She’s Skipping Her Friend’s Extravagant Gender Reveal Party With Fireworks And Catered Food Because Guests Are Expected To Help Fund The Fancy Event And Bring Gifts

This woman has a friend named Chelsey who’s pregnant, so she was recently invited to a gender reveal party. In the beginning, she was happy for her friend and excited about the event, too.

However, that all changed once she actually saw the invitation and realized how over-the-top the celebration was going to be.

“This isn’t just a cute get-together with cake and balloons,” she said.

Rather, Chelsey has decided to go all out, getting a DJ, catered food, fireworks, and a drone to film the whole party. Her friend has also hyped up the event, calling it “the most epic reveal ever.”

To her, though, it all seems way too much and almost like her friend is throwing a wedding. Still, the worst part is how guests are actually supposed to fund the party as well.

Apparently, Chelsey wants everyone to show up wearing themed outfits and pitch in money to a “gender reveal fund” to help cover the cost of the celebration. On top of that, her friend expects guests to bring gifts to this party in addition to buying presents for her baby shower!

“I get celebrating big life moments, but this feels excessive and kind of wasteful, to be honest,” she admitted.

“I’m not against gender reveals, but this level of extravagance doesn’t sit right with me.”

She tried voicing her concerns to Chelsey and told her friend that she wouldn’t be attending the gender reveal. Instead, she would go to her friend’s baby shower since she’d prefer to celebrate at a chiller event.

