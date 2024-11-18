Her Sister’s Imposing A Tax On All Her Wedding Guests, So She Doesn’t Want To Attend

This woman has a little sister named Emily, who’s having her wedding in a few months. She’s thrilled that Emily found her soulmate, but Emily has been making waves over some decisions she’s made.

Emily and her fiancé’s wedding is going to be on the smaller side, but now Emily is imposing a tax on all of her wedding guests.

Emily’s fiancé isn’t on board with the tax; he actually hates the concept. But this man never tells Emily no, so he’s going along with it.

The tax requires Emily’s friends to pay between $50 to $100 to attend her wedding, while her family members are going to have to cough up anywhere from $250 to $1,000. Basically, the tax will go to funding parts of the wedding, such as the catering and decor.

“To top it off, her fiancé’s family is also chipping in, making the whole thing feel less like a celebration and more like a business deal,” she explained.

“When my sister brought this up, I couldn’t help but voice my concern. I told her it felt unfair to ask [our] family to cover the costs on top of giving a gift.”

“I suggested maybe doing a more budget-friendly wedding so that everyone could enjoy it, but she brushed aside my suggestions. We had a huge argument about it, and it turned into a shouting match. I told her that weddings should be about love, not financial burdens.”

This blowout fight happened weeks ago, and Emily blocked her from being able to call or text her for some time.

Emily is no longer speaking to her, though she sent along a wedding invitation stating that if she’s not going to pay the tax and help out, she should stay home.

